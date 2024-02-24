1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has spoken out about what he perceives as the beginning of his woes at the club.

During an interview with Nationalist TV, Ibrahim pointed out that he kept the post for the club in a game against Dreams, although none of the goals conceded by Kotoko was his fault but he was labeled arrogant and that was the beginning of his role on the bench.

Ibrahim disclosed how he lost his starting position at Asante Kotoko and subsequently missed out on opportunities with the Black Stars due to what he perceives as unfair criticisms and judgments.

"It all started after the World Cup. It has nothing to do with performance. That, I can confidently say," Ibrahim explained, shedding light on the challenges faced by local goalkeepers in Ghana's football landscape.

“I played only one game after the World Cup, we lost 2-0 at Dawu. When I watched the highlights, there was no single goal that I was at fault but after the game, they said I was proud and I didn’t train well. So I didn’t play again.”

He further criticized the tendency to unfairly scrutinize local goalkeepers, citing the case of Richard Attah as an example and stressing the importance of fair evaluation and support to nurture the progress of local talents.

“If you look at the trend, they start attacking after every mistake.”

“You can look at the Richard Attah’s issue. Some of the mistakes are normal because you’re a human being and it can happen.”

Despite being hailed as a prospect for the Black Stars, Ibrahim has primarily served as a backup to Frederick Asare at Asante Kotoko and is yet to make his debut for the national team, despite earning numerous call-ups over his career.