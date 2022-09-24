2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League outfit Nsoatreman FC has signed a one-year sponsorship deal with Ghanaian-based sportsbook giant, Mybet.Africa.

Mybet.Africa becomes the official sponsor of the Nsoatre-based club until the end of the season.

It will be recalled that Nsoatreman FC made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in their premier league encounter against Bibiani Gold Stars FC even though they beat the latter by a lone goal to pick the three maximum points from that game.

A nicely converted penalty kick by Samuel Ofori in the second half gave Nsoatreman FC a historic triumph and three points for the side. One would have thought that a sweet victory over fellow Premier League debutants, Bibiani Gold Stars, would have spurred the teams’ morale, excited their fans, and courted some affection and support for them.

However, their victory on the day was marred by negative comments and heavy trolling on social media for using paper numbers on the jerseys of two of their players during a topflight game.

The incident hit the media with the speed of light, went viral and generated a lot of engagement across traditional and social media platforms. One of such social media posts caught the attention of Mr. Ohemeng-Agyei, CEO of KMK Entertainment, operators of Mybet.Africa who felt inclined to reach out to Nsoatreman FC, a gesture that birthed a Partnership between the two entities.

Speaking on behalf on the CEO, Mr. James Pobee, General Manager of Mybet.Africa said “Mybet.Africa is here to partner and support yet again another Ghanaian local football club. Mybet.Africa has an undoubted track record of supporting not only National level sports but Grassroot and Professional League level sports over its many years of existence in Ghana”.

Nsoatreman FC is a Ghanaian local club based in Twumasikrom, Nsoatre in the Bono Region of Ghana. Until June 2022 when the club gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League after beating Tamale City FC 2-1 in the Zone One play-off, the club was largely plying its trade in the Zone One of the Division One League.

In his address, Mr. Pobee stated that Mybet.Africa, also an indigenous Ghanaian company started from humble beginnings and have been able to grow in and bounds in almost ten years of its existence and competes with international Betting companies with bigger budgets.

Mr. Pobee disclosed that sponsorship package, among other things, comes with branded kits, marketing and promotions and an undisclosed amount of money. He said, “Mybet.Africa stands shoulder to shoulder with Nsoatreman FC as it assures its fans and players that henceforth, it will be derided for such reason again”.

In response, Nana Akua Twumwaa Asare, Manager, Brands and Sponsorship for Nsoatreman FC, said the incident was such a low point for the club, which compelled them to render an unqualified apology to the Football Association, to their fans and the football loving public at large.

She also thanked Mr. Ohemeng-Agyei and expressed her deep appreciation for the gesture and assured the benefactors that the gesture will go a long way to motivate the team and also hope and pray that it continued beyond this season as the team looks forward to prevailing and staying in the Premier League for many years to come.

The sponsorship deal was signed by Mr. James Pobee and Nana Akua Twumwaa Asare for and on behalf of Mybet.Africa and Nsoatreman FC respectively and witnessed by Mr. Clement Des Bordes, Brands and Marketing Manager, Mybet.Africa and Mr. Ageyman Duah, Security Coordinator, Nsoatreman FC.

In conclusion, Mr. James Pobee said, “it is our hope that this Partnership will be mutually beneficial and also excite the fans of Nsoatreman FC and target audience of Mybet.Africa and the general public to continue to support the development of Football in Ghana.

MyBet.Africa is an entity known for legal Sports betting and have been operating in the West African country for almost ten years and Nsoatreman FC becomes the second Ghana Premier League to land a sponsorship deal from Mybet.Africa after Dreams FC and Sekondi Hasaacas.

Mybet.africa has a strong footprint in the Ghana Gaming industry since 2007. It’s a wholly Ghanaian owned company, with solely Ghanaian employees, operating both online and off-line sports betting with a state-of-the-art platform that is responsive on all devices, with a modern user-friendly interface that makes navigating the platform easy.

Betting markets on offer at Mybet.africa includes sports, virtuals sports – horse and dog racing, spin2win, crash game, virtual football with high odds, live casino and many other casino games. Mybet.africa offer a variety of bonuses and promotions.

Mybet.Africa is currently running a campaign dubbed “Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana”. The objective of the Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana campaign is to reward some loyal customers of Mybet.africa with the opportunity of traveling to Qatar to watch the Black Stars play against their opponents at the Group stage. The campaign runs till the end of October 2022