2 hours ago

AZ Alkmaar's brilliant trio of Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu and Owen Wijndal are on the radar of Ajax, says Steven Kooijman of De Telegraaf. According to the AZ watcher, the three have already been viewed several times by Ajax scouts.

Kooijman was allowed to answer questions from football followers on behalf of De Telegraaf: one of them wondered whether Ajax has 'serious interest' for one of the three AZ players. "Of course Ajax finds this trio very interesting players, Ajax scout Hans van der Zee has often sat in the stands to watch them," said the club watcher about the left back, the right winger and the striker.

Moreover, Ajax could use Frank de Boer as a trump card: the former coach of Ajax is Stengs' father-in-law. 'In current football, the first contacts are no longer made through the clubs, it has become a gray area. (...) In the case of Stengs, a ball might just have been thrown in the informal circuit, 'thinks Kooijman. It does not seem to be an obstacle that the interests of the three are promoted by Mino Raiola. "Insiders say the agent of the three musketeers, Mino Raiola, should not hinder a transition, as suggested in the past."

However, the Amsterdammers will have to pay the top prize if their interest becomes concrete. Wijndal, Stengs and Boadu are still contracted to AZ Alkmaar until 2023.