2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu says that he goes to Amsterdam every month just to have a haircut at his popular barber.

The former AZ Alkmaar striker joined French side AS Monaco last summer where he has struggled to replicate the form he showed in Holland.

According to Boadu, he enjoys the tax haven of Monaco a lot but the only thing missing is where to have that good haircut.

He says that there are not any good barbers in Monaco that is why he fliesout to Amsterdam every month just for haircut.

"I certainly try to visit monthly, but since I live in Monaco, that is a lot more difficult. I prefer to come every other week, but of course, that is not possible at all now."

Boadu goes for his haircut at Albert Cuypmarkt, in the heart of Amsterdam.

Celebrity Barber Marra indicated Myron Boadu is among a host of players who visits his saloon for a haircut.

Marra stated how he became famous after rendering his services to football stars mainly Ajax players.

"I have already cut Quincy Promes, André Onana, David Neres and Hakim Ziyech, for example. Then I forget a few more, but I can't think of them. There are now so many, haha. It started with David Neres, and before I knew it I had already put my scissors in the haircuts of half the Ajax selection. The 'shave' is my speciality and most football players are fans.

Boadu revealed why he goes for his haircut at Marra's shop in Amsterdam

"I don't need to say anything. He knows exactly what I want. I've been coming here for over four years now and always want the same thing. Nice and easy. Why am I flying over? There are no good hairdressers in Monaco. At least not as good as Marra. They just can't put a good overflow there. They go over it with the clippers and after ten minutes it's ready. Sometimes I feel ashamed. Then I don't go out on the street without a hat."