Myron Boadu has been described by his former coach at the Dutch under-21 Erwin van de Looi as a lethal striker who is so dangerous.

The 19 year old striker has shot to prominence with his performances this season for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league and also Europa league.

Boadu has been in fine form this season over in the Netherlands and has scored an impressive 19 goals already.

His former trainer has spoken highly of the teen sensation who is on the radar of most teams in Europe and are looking to snap him up at the season's end.

“He is so cool in front of goal and so dangerous from deep,” he told goal.com

“He has that ability to just score, that is really a talent.”

Those comments from Van de Looi would appear to suggest Boadu is indeed a fine young talent. Indeed, the teenager has been fast-tracked into the Netherlands senior squad and has already been given a cap.