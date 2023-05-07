36 minutes ago

Myron Boadu, the Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, played a vital role in securing a crucial win for AS Monaco against Angers in a Round 34 fixture of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Monaco ended a mini-run of two consecutive defeats by edging out doomed bottom side Angers 2-1 courtesy of an Aleksandr Golovin wonder goal and a second-half Myron Boadu strike, moving the Monégasques six points clear off fifth-placed Lille.

Boadu started the game and was a constant menace to the Angers defense. AS Monaco took the lead just before half-time through a wonder goal from Aleksandr Golovin.

After the break, Boadu doubled the lead for the visitors with a well-taken goal in the 60th minute. Despite a late response from Angers through Abdallah Sima's goal, AS Monaco held on to claim a crucial 2-1 victory.

The win puts AS Monaco in fourth place on the Ligue 1 table with 66 points, just two points behind Lyon in third place.

Boadu's goal takes his tally to 6 in 19 appearances for the club since his move from AZ Alkmaar in 2021 but only his fourth goal this season.