2 hours ago

Two players with Ghanaian descent may soon be about to swap positions with Barcelona eyeing a move for Memphis Depay while Lyon will look to replace him with compatriot Myron Boadu.

Myron Boadu is the ideal summer reinforcement for Olympique Lyon, according to France Football.

His name has popped up as Lyon look to secure an ideal replacement for Memphis Depay who has been linked with a move out of the club.

Olympique Lyon must arm itself against a departure from Memphis Depay, who still has a one-year contract and may have to be sold this summer.

Striker Moussa Dembélé also seems to be making the step to a top European club this summer, while playmaker Houssem Aouar also seems untenable after Lyon's successful run in the Champions League.

According to France Football, Boadu is the ideal new man in Rudi Garcia's 3-5-2 system.

The coach is looking for a fast player with a lot of strength and enthusiasm and the ability to score goals.

Boadu had his big break at AZ last season, with fourteen goals in the Eredivisie.

Should AZ Alkmaar prize Lyon out of a move for Boadu, France Football says Lyon will be looking at 18-year-old Uruguayan Facundo Pellestri, who plays for Peñarol mainly on the wings.