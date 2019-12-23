2 hours ago

When reading the headline, Myron Boadu probably immediately shot through your head.

Or Mohamed Ihattaren, or Orkun Kökcü.

But there are more teenagers who managed to score goals this season in the Dutch Eredivisie.

These are the 17 names! And to be honest, did you know them all? Just an idea: challenge your father, brother, sister or friends to mention all the scoring talents.

You already have the list in front of you and can also give a few hints!

There are 5 Ajax players in the list and 2 VVV members. In addition, we find 3 central defenders and a right back between the teenagers.

And one last tip: 3 of the boys in the list are only 17 years old.

Boys who are no longer teenagers but who did score as teenagers this season are not included in this list.

1. Myron Boadu (18, AZ) 11

2. Halil Dervisoglu (19, Sparta) 4

3. Evert Linthorst (19, Tourist Office) 4

4. Keito Nakamura (19, FC Twente) 4

5. Mohamed Ihattaren (17, PSV) 3

6. Sven Botman (19, SC Heerenveen) 2

7. Yukinari Sugawara (19, AZ) 2

8. Orkun Kökcü (18, Feyenoord) 2

9. Crysencio Summerville (18, ADO) 1

10. Joel Latibeaudiere (19, FC Twente) 1

11. Lassina Traoré (18, Ajax) 1

12. Mitchell van Bergen (19, SC Heerenveen) 1

13. Ryan Gravenberch (17, Ajax) 1

14. John Yeboah (19, Tourist Office) 1

15. Perr Schuurs (19, Ajax) 1

16. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (19, Ajax) 1

17. Aaron Bastiaans (17, Tourist Office) 1