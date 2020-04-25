46 minutes ago

The prizes in the premier league have yet to be distributed, but Myron Boadu has at least one trophy. The attacker was voted Player of the Year by the supporters.

After three-quarters of the competition, the international is well ahead of the rankings, followed by Norwegian Fredrik Midtsjø. Teun Koopmeiners finished third.

It is a great reward for Boadu after a difficult period. The attacker has been known as a great talent for years, but a knee injury and a broken ankle initially stopped a definitive breakthrough.

These setbacks did not prevent Boadu from presenting himself as the absolute attacking leader of the Arne Slot team this season.

The then 18-year-old striker captured a base place at the beginning of the season and has been undisputed ever since.

Boadu repaid that confidence in goals and assists. In 39 games, the talent managed to hit no less than twenty times, while he was the decider thirteen times.

In addition, the talent scored against the traditional top three in all four matches, culminating in the winning goal in-house against Ajax. The trophy will be awarded at a later date due to the corona crisis.