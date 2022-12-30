4 hours ago

Hiplife artiste, Mzbel has apologised to Afrochella festival attendees who were let down by her performance last night.

Mzbel and other Ghanaian artistes were announced to round up day two of the festival with some retro performances to thrill patrons.

However, in what may seem to be an unfortunate turn of events, Mzbel's performance fell short of audience expectations due to some technical difficulties and has since received backlash from a section of the public, particularly on social media.

Her performance last night on the big stage was marked by stuttering and frequent voice breakdowns, which lowered the energy the audience had anticipated from her.

The Asibolanga hitmaker has swiftly apologised to the public and expressed her sincere regret for the unfortunate event, admitting that she failed to successfully connect with her audience when she mounted the stage with the goal of thrilling them due to circumstances beyond her control.

In a Facebook post, Mzbel wrote: "To all Mzbelievers who are disappointed in my performance at the just ended Afrochella 2022, I am terribly sorry and I'm disappointed too cos this is not how we prepared to entertain u

What happened was I couldn't hear myself and couldn't hear my music on stage that's why I kept on shouting and trying my best to have fun somehow but it all ended up trashy. Also the lights hitting the stage was just too strong for my fragile eyes so I couldn't even see the crowd to interact properly."

She continued "Without any rehearsals and dancers I made u proud at Ghana Music Awards 2021 but unfortunately the media houses and bloggers trashing me today didn't share it like they sharing this particular performance but hey I promise to make it up to u soon. There's a bigger gig in the pipeline and if arrangements work out well I will make u proud again."

Despite Mzbel's performance possibly not being the best of the night, revelers were treated to excellent moments from KiDi, Asake, Tic Tac, and Pheelz.

The night was also capped off by the giant of African music, Burna Boy, who turned the El-Wak Stadium into a choir zone by getting everyone to sing along and groove to some of his songs, including Las Las and Angelina, among others.