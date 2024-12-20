2 hours ago

Controversial songstress Mzbel has responded to criticism following a video she shared of herself breastfeeding her one-year-old daughter in public.

The video, filmed inside her car, sparked mixed reactions online, with some lauding her for normalizing breastfeeding, while others criticized her for what they deemed inappropriate behavior.

Mzbel, known for her unapologetic stance on social issues, took to social media to address the backlash.

In her post, she expressed pride in her role as a mother and reminded critics that breastfeeding is a natural and essential act.

“Offended by breastfeeding? Don’t look!” she wrote.

“Breastfeeding is not a choice; it’s a responsibility. Normalize breastfeeding. Nurse in public. I make milk. What’s your superpower?”

The musician further encouraged mothers to breastfeed their children confidently, whether in private or public, emphasizing that nurturing a child’s health should take precedence over societal judgments.