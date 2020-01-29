1 hour ago

Canadian born Ghanaian actress, brand influencer and TV personality, Hailliote Sumney in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has charged Mzbel to prove to Ghanaians that Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi is fake.

According to the beautiful actress, when you are a leader people would talk negative about you therefore it’s normal when people hit at you. She said knowing her Prophet she does not think the allegation levelled against him would stand.

She charged Mzbel to prove with evidence thus either messages or video to back up her Claims, anything short of that means her allegations and accusations lack substance.

Somewhere last year (2019), Mzbel accused the man of God named Prophet Elisha Osei as fake when she granted an interview with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut Show’ at her Bela’s pub and lounge.

She further disclosed that the prophet offered her bribe of Ghc 10,000 just to accept a fake prophecy about her life in his church, which she firmly declined.



SammyKay