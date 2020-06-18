1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that her husband’s past affair with musician Mzbel is none of her business.

Mzbel was all over the news when McBrown tied the knot with Maxwell Mensah a few years ago.

The actress has responded, for the first time, directly to Mzbel about her past relationship with her husband, saying the singer isn’t her friend and what she did with Maxwell some years ago is none of her business.

She revealed this during an interview on Kwaku Manu’s ‘Aggressive Interview” on Tuesday.

According to McBrown, he has met Mzbel only three times, and, during their meetings, she never developed any relationship with her.

“I don’t know how she started and ended with my husband so, it’s none of my business,” Nana Ama McBrown told Kwaku Manu. “She isn’t my friend. In my life, I think I’ve met her three times.”

“We are both in the entertainment industry, so we are like family. But we are not too close.”