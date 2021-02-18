2 hours ago

Ghanaian counsellor, George Lutterodt has stated that MzVee and Guru are still depressed.

He made this revelation during a discussion with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's Best Entertainment’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.

After watching MzVee and Delay’s recent interview, the popular counsellor said she is still going through depression.

He explained that depression is not cured but managed.

Counsellor Lutterodt stressed that she still needs help, so she has to go for proper counselling.

He also mentioned Guru as someone who has not recovered from depression.

If managed well, counsellor Lutterodt indicated that the triggers of depression may come but it won’t escalate.

Watch Counsellor Lutterodt’s assertion below