CEO for Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has revealed the real reason MzVee left Lynx Entertainment after working with them for over eight years.

Speaking on 3FM with Caleb Nii Boye, the Lynx boss claims the songstress left due to health reasons already made public by the female singer.

“MzVee’s case was a very personal thing. She’s said it several times, I mean. The depression that she was going through really affected a lot of things.

“So, I didn’t let MzVee go. One thing is, MzVee stopped the music. Do you get me? She left because of the health issues that she was going through,” he said.

Richie also added that MzVee while in that state had refused help from the label to fight her depression while asserting that she would go through the phase by herself.

“We tried to help her with the health issues but she wanted to deal with it on her own. Then she built a new team and started again,” he told Caleb Nii Boye.

In 2019, MzVee terminated a contractual relationship with Lynx Entertainment after eight years at the record label.

The singer in a statement said the contract between her and Lynx was terminated on mutual grounds.

This was after rumours gained ground that the singer was pregnant hence her absence from the entertainment scene while others asserted that she had issues with her label mates and her boss.