Born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, former Lynx signee MzVee has emerged at the top of the list of the record label’s artistes with the most streams on Youtube.

The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker took first place with ‘Say my name’ which featured Nigeria’s Patoranking with 15.9 million views.

She was keenly followed by ‘Rockstar’ Kuami Eugene whose ‘Angela’ song hit 15.2 million streams.

The dancehall artiste chalked fourth position with her song featuring Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, ‘Come and see my moda’ with 9.5 million views.

MzVee joined the record label in 2014 and dropped her debut album, ‘Revelation’ after which she became a household name.

Her first award was the 'Unsung Artiste Award' at the 2014 Ghana Music Award. In 2016, she earned a nomination at the BET Awards for the Best International New Act (Africa) category.

However, she parted ways with Lynx Entertainment in 2019 following after a major hiatus in her music career.

Although there were speculations on social media that the singer was pregnant, she recently came out to say the real reason for her absence from the music scene was depression.

She explained that she has overcome the situation now and has released her latest single ‘Sheriff’ which was outdoored January 9.

myjoyonline