5 hours ago

A man has died while trying to save a female victim from being raped by an unidentified man at gunpoint.

The police are searching for the unidentified man in connection with a shooting incident that also left a female victim wounded.

The incident occurred at about 4:00 am at Nyanshegu, near the regional capital on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

According to the Northern Regional Police Command, the suspect broke into the room of the female victim and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her at gunpoint.

The victim, who feared for her life, feigned interest but requested, however, that they head to the suspect’s house since she shared the room with her junior brother.

But she was shot in the thigh by the suspect after she raised an alarm on their way, the police said in the statement issued on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The deceased, Abdul-Halim, who rushed out when he heard gunshots from the scene, was also shot twice at the chest.

Both victims were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment but Abdul-Halim was pronounced dead on arrival by medics.

The other victim, the police said, is in stable condition adding that investigations have begun into the incident.

“Whoever has any information that could lead to the identification or arrest of the suspect should contact the police for necessary action,” the statement from the police said.

Daily Mail GH