2 hours ago

Some NPP youth groups in Northern Ghana have expressed their profound gratitude to the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for how swift he acted in dissolving the NDA Board which was the concern of the youth because the Board has outlived its usefulness. The youth had called for the dissolution of the Board because of the failure of the Board led by Hakeem Wemah to focus on their mandate but had turned themselves into managers. The mess caused by the Board has put the name of the Authority into disrepute.

The youth as well as well-meaning Ghanaians called for the dissolution of the Board which was granted by His Excellency the President of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo. In a letter dated 8th June 2021, the Chief of Staff acting on behalf of the President directed the Board to officially hand over and stop holding themselves as members of the NDA Board or further having any correspondence whatsoever.

The youth have expressed their heartfelt felicitation to the President for always being a father and a listening President. He has listened to the cry of the youth and well-meaning Ghanaians by officially dissolving the Board and paving the way for a new outlook for the Northern Development Authority.

The youth groups are of the conviction that His Excellency would follow through and implement the recommendations of the Nana Adjei Mensah committee which is believed to have done a thorough, objective and independent review of NDA.

For NDA to thrive, it would depend on how responsible the youth, managers and well-meaning Ghanaians would be to collectively work together for the good of its catchment areas.

The youth were very responsible with their demands because they resorted to civil and peaceful means and more importantly through the structures in demanding a better NDA. They could have chosen to go the opposite and that would've degenerated to chaotic situation and marred the successes chalked by His Excellency the President in bringing lasting peace to Dagbon and its environs. In view of this, we thank the President for listening to the youth we shall continue to ask for Allah's guidance and protection for him and his government as he sail us through to a prosperous Ghana. We shall continue to be law-abiding and responsible citizens and not spectators, we shall continue to contribute our energies to this government successes.

By: SALIFU HARUNA

0247620454

Email: [email protected]