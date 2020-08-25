3 hours ago

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has bemoaned the growing state of insecurity in the country.

She raised these concerns when she commiserated with the bereaved family of an industrious, successful and respected businessman, Mr. Akwasi Banahene in the Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Banahene, an established timber contractor and a staunch member of the NDC was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Friday, August 21st, 2020 as he returned home from work.

While sympathising with the bereaved family, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang indicated that the state of insecurity in the country is increasingly causing Ghanaians to live in fear and that it should no longer be tolerated.

Citing a number of similar unresolved killings, she said, “It is shocking, some of the things that are happening in this country and it is clear that these killings and violent acts are getting out of hand” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, briefly suspended her campaign tour of the Ahafo Region to visit the bereaved family at Mim.

She observed that it was absolutely devastating for a breadwinner of a family to be killed in such a gruesome manner.

John Mahama’s running mate stated further that the security architecture must do more to protect citizens and safeguard the stability of Ghana.

She paid tribute to the late Banahene for his enormous contribution to the progress of his community and consoled the bereaved family, especially the wife and children, praying that the Good Lord would console and protect them.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang assured Mr Banahene’s family that they could count on her personal support and that of the NDC in this period of excruciating grief and beyond.

She was accompanied by, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Alex Segbefia, Deputy Campaign Manager of the NDC; MP for Asutifi South Constituency, Collins Dauda as well as Regional and Constituency Executives.