Trainees of the government flagship program Nations Builder's corp, Nabco have appealed to the government over permanent placements.

The stressful graduates expressed their grievances in an interview with the press today.

They stated, "in fact we are grateful to the Npp government for such wonderful initiative, the Nation Builder's Corp ,which has vehemtly lessor the burdens on our families after years of idle upon completion of tertiary, but we need permanent job, we can't go home after our three years, stay and still become problems to our families, we are pleading to the government to give us permanent placement.

Moreover, the aggrieved trainees narrated that, the government, the Module Implemebtation Partners (MIPs) as well as Nabco Secretariat must come clearly with their plans before the three-year contract expires.

"Its very painful when we hear colleagues been given clearance to be recruited as permanent staff, we are calling on the goverement , the MIPs as well as the Nabco secretariat to make it clear and if not possible to absorb all Nabco Trainees, at least allocate specific qouta or slot for Nabco Trainees in all public sector recruitments before the end of 2020 or we will advice ourselves", they emphazised.

In addition to their grievance, these frustrated graduates disclosed the statement made by Nana Addo which they regard affirmative to their claim, "Thus far, THE MODULE IMPLEMENTATION PARTNERS have fulfilled their part of the bargain, I will commend them for their partnership of the scheme and will appeal to them to recognize and reward the sacrifice made by Trainees. They should be the first to be considered when opportunities for permanent employment come out", a statement by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa.

"The exit plan for Nabco Trainees is sketchy. We have just a year left for our contract to expire so we appeal the government comes out plainly on the fate of Nabco Trainees and work around the clock to see our Mechanization before the contract ends. It will be quite unfortunate for us to retrograde to unemployed state after Nabco because the jobs aren't available, the only opportunity we have is the current institutions we find ourselves in", they stated.