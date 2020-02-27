2 hours ago

NABCO trainees to hit the street on 6th March over delayed allowances

Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees across the country have signalled they will boycott the upcoming 6th March Independent parade and subsequently demonstrate against the government over unpaid arrears and poor payment system in the scheme.

The trainees in a communiqué sighted by Ghanaguardian.com raised five (5) points as the reasons for their action.

Below are the reasons:

1. This is due to unpaid arrears and poor payment system in the scheme.

2. Making NABCO trainees permanent immediately.

3. Government should come and announce the future of trainees.

4. Dr. Ibrahim Anyars should retract his recent comments against NABCO trainees in a radio station in Tamale.

5. Increment of trainees stipends should be made official.

"NABCO trainees across the country should notice the above measures whiles waiting for official communication from trainees authority", the release added.