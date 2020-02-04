8 hours ago

The Executive Director of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has officially announced his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party primary for the Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western region.

Dr Prince Hamid Armah says he is excited by the opportunity to improve the lives of the people in the Constituency and give the next generation hope for a much better future.

A lecturer and a consummate academic, Dr Armah enters the fray of party politics knowing too well the rigours of the job and the controversies that could come with it.

“I am fully aware of the gravity of the challenge and the toll it will exact on me but it is not in my nature to run from challenges,” he said in a statement announcing his decision to contest.

Dr Armah is, in fact, no stranger to politics. He has previously served as the party’s constituency youth secretary, TESCON secretary, second cycle schools coordinator, a member of the Western Regional Communications Team and contested for the position of Western Regional Youth Organiser in 2009.

He also tasted electoral office when as a very young man, he was elected an assembly member for a very successful tenure.

The NaCCA boss is expected to pick his form on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the party’s constituency office in the Western Region.

Even though it is not clear yet how many will contest the seat, many expect it to be a two-horse race between Dr Armah and the incumbent Member of Parliament Joseph Mensah. A recent poll by the New Crusading Guide bore grim tidings for the incumbent, as more than fifty percent of the respondents said they would reject his bid for re-election.

Having led the educational reform, at NaCCA and playing a key role in restructuring Ghana’s education to meet global standards, the popularity of Dr Armah in the constituency has shot up. His youthful energy, national profile, demonstrable competence and admirable philanthropy have endeared him to many a youth in the constituency.

That notwithstanding, Dr Prince Armah is not taking for granted the enormity of the task at hand and how unpredictable delegates can sometimes be. He says the decision to contest was taken after a thorough engagement and deep introspection as well.

The Kwesimintsim seat is considered a safe seat for the New Patriotic Party and the winner of the primary is widely expected to retain the seat for the party.

Below is the full statement released by Dr Prince Armah:

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, I will formally enter the contest for the New Patriotic Party Primaries in the Kwesimintsim constituency.

This decision is the culmination of prayer and introspection, engagement with various stakeholders and the agitation of my fellow party members in the constituency.

I am taking this step because I believe that Kwesimintsim has tremendous potential and that the right kind of leadership will unleash this potential, improve lives and give the next generation hope for a much better future.

I am fully aware of the gravity of the challenge and the toll it will exact on me but it is not in my nature to run from challenges.

Politics can - and indeed should - be the vehicle through which we deliver the massive change that our country needs. In my travels, I have seen how a nation's best and brightest can, driven by patriotism rather than personal interest, can make lives better for all their people.

I think Ghana has the people, the resources and the potential to do the same for it's people. And I think those of us who have been lucky to gain education, experience and expertise should place ourselves at the disposal of the nation and for the benefit of the especially the next generation.

Kwesimintsim and indeed this country will be well served if more of its young people take up the challenge of building it. Today, I join the many thousands of patriots who have given their all to this country, that the rest of us may have a better life. May success crown our efforts.

God bless NPP

God bless Kwesimintsim

God bless Ghana

#forGodandCountry

#forTheGoodofGhana