4 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel singer, Samuel Opoku, who is also known as Broda Sammy, has launched attacks at his colleague, Nacee, labelling him a 'baby'.

During an interview on GhPage TV, Broda Sammy was asked about his relationship with Nacee, and he responded by saying that Nacee was not on his level, adding, "Who is Nacee before me? He is a child to me. I am bigger than him."

Broda Sammy went on to explain the reason behind his sentiment.

He narrated an incident where Nacee had started a challenge on social media where people get to sing their own renditions of his song "Aseda".

Broda Sammy claimed he had partaken in the challenge, but Nacee had posted the clip on his handles and later deleted the posts because they were getting popular. Broda Sammy alleged that the act indicated Nacee's envy towards him.

“He did a song and started a challenge to help boost its popularity. I also decided to join in on the challenge. Can you believe that out of almost 5000 people who took part in the challenge, he blocked only me?

“He did it because he was envious of me, he knew that my rendition of the song was gaining more popularity than his that is why he blocked me. When I posted my version, he posted it on his page, immediately after he deleted my videos from all his handles and blocked me everywhere. He’s just envious,” he claimed.

