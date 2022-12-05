4 hours ago

The Upper West regional command of the Narcotics Control Commission has accused the police of under-declaring the quantity of some compressed substances suspected to be marijuana that was intercepted by a joint police-immigration tax force at Liero, a community in the Sissala West district, on December 1.

The commission has thus petitioned the state Attorney on the matter to help trace the parcels of the suspected marijuana.

The patrol team made up of police and immigration personnel acting on intel conducted a swoop in the house of a man (name withheld) at Liero where it was revealed that most of the rooms were stocked with sacks containing the suspected substance believed to be marijuana.

NACOC in a statement said 981 parcels of the suspected substance were kept in the possession of the immigration but while several other parcels were left with the police.

“Upon intelligence, the Commission has since confirmed the items in the custody of the Immigration Services. However, the Police denied the Commission information with regard to the quantity and place of custody of the substances herein referred despite several efforts,” NACOC said in a statement.

1. The Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission wishes to notify and request your outfit’s intervention on the following;

2. That on 1 December 2022, a joint patrol of Police and Immigration from Hamile intercepted compressed parcels of substances suspected to be marijuana in a village called Liero in the Sissala West District.

3. That for reasons unknown to the Commission, the patrol team had a disagreement (between the Police and Immigration officers) and could not reach a consensus on the management of the substances intercepted.

4. That as a result, immigration officers of the team allegedly carried away and are keeping in custody at the Hamile border, 981 of the said compressed parcels whiles the majority of the parcels were left with the police at the scene.

5. That upon intelligence, the Commission has since confirmed the items in the custody of the Immigration Services. However, the Police denied the Commission information with regard to the quantity and place of custody of the substances herein referred, despite several efforts.

6. That sequel to the above, the Commission hereby informs and seeks your intervention to ensure the substances are duly accounted for and steps taken to restore collaboration amongst the security agencies involved.

