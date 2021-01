1 hour ago

Actress Nadia Buari has reacted to the death of Eddie Nartey’s wife, Vida Ohenewaa Nartey.

She shared a video of Nartey and his wife in loved-up moments together, saying it was very hard to watch.

An obviously heartbroken Nadia said she would keep the actor in her prayers while he goes through this hard time in life.

She also wished Eddie Nartey’s hope will be renewed while he is healed from the tragedy.

Some fans have commented on Nadia’s post with touching comments: