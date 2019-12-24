1 hour ago

The Korle Klottey Disaster Management Committee under the auspicious of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has embarked on a special visit and monitoring exercise to caution the general public on an expired product in hotels and malls.

This is to ensure the safety of the public during the Christmas festivities.

The exercise was a joint operation with the Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Environmental Health Organization and the Food and Drugs Authority.

The operation was carried out in all the four operational zones in the municipality in all hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, market places and ware houses.

The team discovered some things that raised serious public concerns.

Speaking during the exercise, Rev. Daniel Odai-Appiah stated that there were expired food products on the shelves of some shopping malls, restaurants and hotels among others that need urgent attention.

He also lamented about the lack of emergency exits and fire extinguishers in such places which therefore put their patrons at risk in a case of disaster.

The KoKMA Disaster Management Committee also admonished the public to be extremely cautious of what they consume, urging them to always check for the expiry date on products they buy to avoid any health risks.

He also advised them to be wary of the places they go during this festive season and further told them to particularly avoid places where emergency exits are not fixed.