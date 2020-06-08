2 hours ago

David Okyere, the Director for National Disaster and Management Organisation (NaDMO) in the Birim Central Municipality, has advised residents at disaster prone areas to take pro-active measures to avert disaster during this raining season.

He advised the people to dump their litter in designated areas and avoid building in water logged areas or in water ways.

Mr Okyere gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

He said the Emergency Operation Centre which gives updates on weather conditions would enable officials of NaDMO to alert people in the municipality about pending weather dangers.

Mr Richard Aboah, the Officer in-Charge of Relief, Logistics and Reconstruction, said as part of its core mandate, NaDMO has started public education on rainfall and disaster risk reduction.

GNA