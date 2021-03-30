1 hour ago

Recovery Specialists at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have undergone a four-day training programme on Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, (PDNA), in Accra.

The training sought to train a pool of recovery specialists on the PDNA and Disaster Recovery Framework (DRF) approaches and methodologies and establish a group of professionals and civil servants able to undertake needs assessment on the ground and train others in their respective regions in the use of the PDNA and DRF methodologies.

Besides, the training was aimed at creating a pool of experienced actors in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaption at sub-regional level.

National approach

The Director-General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh , in his opening remarks, said the participants would also analyse their roles, responsibilities and capacities and the way forward for a more effective national approach to disaster recovery.

He stated that the training would enhance the political will of the government for the implementation of adopted strategies and plans towards the Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 outlines seven clear targets and four priorities for action to prevent new and reduce existing disaster risks.

They are understanding disaster risk; strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk; investing in disaster reduction for resilience and; enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response, and to "Build Back Better" in recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

It aims to achieve the substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries over the next 15 years.

ECOWAS protocols

Nana Agyemang-Prempeh said it was worthy to note that the Economic Community of West African States Protocol regarding conflict prevention, management, peacekeeping and security of 1999 was structured to undertake humanitarian actions to lessen predicaments of member states affected by disasters with a view of building resilience and better coping capacities.

“Let me say that the post-disaster needs assessment and disaster recovery framework’s significance cannot be over emphasised. It would go a long way to help our country to be better prepared in the face of disasters by building a more resilient multi-sectorial team with apt technical know-how in disaster management,” he said

Source: graphic.com.gh