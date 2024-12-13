6 hours ago

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has renewed its call for Parliament to suspend the Free Senior High School (SHS) Bill when it is presented on Monday, December 16.

NAGRAT has raised concerns about its potential negative impact on the education sector.

Addressing a section of the media ahead of the parliamentary sitting, NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu stressed that the bill, in its current form, could lead to unforeseen consequences for the future of education in the country.

NAGRAT emphasized that a thorough review and proper consultation were needed before any further action was taken on the bill.

The association warned that rushing the legislation could undermine the quality of education and jeopardize the long-term sustainability of the Free SHS policy, which has been a major initiative of the current government.

Mr. Carbonu pointed out that the policy, while well-intentioned, requires a more comprehensive framework to ensure its success without compromising educational standards.

In addition to their concerns about the Free SHS Bill, NAGRAT also highlighted the government’s failure to pay the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which has led to significant delays in the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

Mr. Carbonu lamented how this oversight has affected students, their families, and the education system as a whole, calling it a sign of deeper issues within the sector.

NAGRAT also addressed the proposal by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to introduce free first-year tertiary education, expressing skepticism about its feasibility and long-term sustainability.

While NAGRAT acknowledged the importance of increasing access to higher education, he raised questions about the proposal’s practicality.

He urged the NDC to provide more concrete details on how the policy would be funded and its potential impact on the broader education system.

The Association cautioned that any new policy must be backed by a clear, sustainable plan that prioritizes both quality and accessibility.

NAGRAT stressed that the future of education in Ghana must be carefully planned to avoid repeating the mistakes of past initiatives and ensure the best outcomes for students and the nation.