The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has said its outfit received the President’s latest address on the easing of restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 with mixed reactions.

While the teachers’ body is generally happy with the President’s steps regarding the way forward for fighting the pandemic, it is not enthused by his decision to include second-year ‘gold-track’ students in the list of those going back to school.

President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of schools for final year students at all levels of education on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The President in making the announcement, also included Form 2 SHS students on Gold Track in the category of schools going back to school on June 22, 2020.

The President said his decision was based on engagements with various teacher unions targeted at allowing final-year students to go back to school to prepare for their final examinations.

But, NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu has said even though the decision to reopen schools goes contrary to their position as a teachers’ body when they met government, they welcome it in good faith.

He, however, wants a reversal of the decision to add second year students to the category.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director for Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Enock Kwasi Gyetuah, has indicated his outfit’s preparedness to receive students.

He also indicated their readiness to support government to ensure all the safety protocols in the various schools were duly observed.