20 hours ago

Namibia has arrived in Ghana to begin preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire.

The Brave warriors arrived in Ghana on Thursday evening and are set to lodge in the capital before they find a place to train for the tournament, which kicks off on January 13, 2024.

The Black Stars who will now camp in Kumasi will play Namibia in an international friendly before the two sides depart to Ivory Coast for the tournament.

The team will camp here in Accra before settling on a preferred place for their training.

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin travelled with 28 players to Ghana for the training camp. The final 27-man squad will be named on January 3, 2024, per the rules governing the competition.

Namibia is in Group E alongside South Africa, Tunisia, and Mali.

The Brave Warriors, who are making their fourth appearance, will begin their 2023 AFCON campaign against Tunisia on January 16, 2024.