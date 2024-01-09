3 hours ago

Namibia's coach, Collin Benjamin, has lauded his players for their performance in securing a goalless draw against Ghana in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Brave Warriors demonstrated resilience and determination against the four-time African champions, earning praise from their coach.

Expressing his satisfaction, Benjamin highlighted the collective effort of his team, emphasizing their energy, enthusiasm, and conviction on the field.

He expressed pride in Namibia's performance, especially in the first half, where he believed they had opportunities to take the lead.

"My team did a very good game. They did it as a collective, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of conviction, and I'm just proud of the team.

In the first half, I think we created really good chances that we could even go 2-0 in front," stated Benjamin.

Acknowledging Ghana's increased tempo in the second half, Benjamin noted that Namibia successfully contained them, creating additional chances that made him proud to be the coach of the team.

The draw against Ghana is considered a positive outcome for Namibia, showcasing their potential as they prepare for the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Benjamin's praise reflects optimism and anticipation among fans of the Brave Warriors as they enter Group E alongside Mali, Tunisia, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghana, placed in Group B, will face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stage matches of the 34th edition of AFCON, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11.