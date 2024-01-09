3 hours ago

On Monday, January 8, the Ghanaian Black Stars and Namibia played an international friendly in advance of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the match held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Namibia started the match more brightly while the Black Stars found it difficult to establish an advantage.

The two teams were tied at halftime after a subpar first-half performance.

The Black Stars got a little better after the break, but they were still unable to take the lead.

With the national team still unable to play a high-intensive game, Ghanaians who watched the game were not impressed.

Although Coach Chris Hughton made some good changes in the latter part of the international friendly, Namibia managed to contain the threat of the hosts and held on to force the match to end in a goalless draw.

Today’s friendly is the last game for the national team before the start of the 2023 AFCON on Saturday, January 13.

Ghana will play her first match of the tournament on Sunday, January 14.

After today’s unimpressive showing against Namibia, there is cause for concern ahead of that opening Group B game against Cape Verde.

Watch the video below: