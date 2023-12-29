14 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association's preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast have undergone a significant shift, thanks to Namibia's proactive request for a friendly match.

The initial plan, including a game against Botswana, has been overhauled, providing an unexpected financial reprieve for the association.

Henry Asante Twum, the spokesman for the Ghana Football Association, disclosed that Namibia's initiative not only changed the team's pre-tournament strategy but also alleviated a financial burden.

Twum expressed gratitude for the unexpected turn of events, stating, "Luckily for us, we woke up four days ago and received a letter from our brothers in Namibia that they were coming to Ghana to camp here."

The friendly match against Namibia, which carries no cost, allowed the association to redirect funds initially allocated for the Botswana encounter.

Contrary to public sentiments playing a role in the change, Twum emphasized that it was Namibia's timely intervention that prompted the reassessment and recalibration of Ghana's pre-tournament plans.

With the new strategy in place, Ghana will now camp in Kumasi, introducing new dynamics to the team's preparation.

As the countdown to the 2023 AFCON intensifies, attention will now shift to Kumasi, where Ghana is scheduled to face Namibia in a friendly clash.