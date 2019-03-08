15 minutes ago

Nana Aba Anamaoah has risen through the ranks of television broadcasting and she has now landed at the top.

The highly decorated Ghanaian journalist who shot to the limelight as a news reporter for TV3 before reading the news on TV, has now been appointed the acting General Manageress of EIB’s Gh One TV.

Before Nana Aba’s appointment, she was serving as the news editor in chief for the TV station when she joined the Ridge-based media outfit in 2015 after EIB purchased the entertainment TV station and re-branded it to a 360 channel that produces political and current affairs news among others.

Nana Aba, who recently received a masters education from GIMPA and a one week executive learning from Harvard University, confirmed her appointment on Twitter after reports surfaced that she is now the general manager of Gh One TV.

Reacting to one of the posts, she clarified that her role is to serve in an acting capacity. Replying a post congratulating her, she wrote “Lol ei I beg. It is an ACTING POSITION”.

Lol ei I beg. It is an ACTING POSITION https://t.co/YvzGvs85aN

— n.a (@thenanaaba) March 2, 2020

Credit: pulse.com.gh