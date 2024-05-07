15 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong, has disclosed what he says are the real reasons for his split with his colleague musician and former partner, Daddy Lumba, 30 years ago.

According to him, the Lumba Brothers, a beloved Ghanaian music duo, split up not because of any disagreement but to grow as solo artistes.

In a May 4, 2024, interview on United Showbiz, Nana Acheampong explained that they had started together and were well-received, but Daddy Lumba moved to a different city while they were in Germany, making it hard to work together.

Due to this, they decided to focus on their own music.

"We started the work well, and the reception was great. We were both strong and wanted to go solo for a while, but the fans weren’t happy about it, so they thought something was wrong somewhere.

"The issue was that he lived very far away, which affected how we worked because of the stress of transporting ourselves, so it wasn't working out.

"However, we saw that we were doing well for ourselves independently, so I suggested that we break up and go our own ways," he said.

This decision led to success for both, with each releasing about 30 albums, showing their strength as individual artistes.

Nana Acheampong stressed that there was no conflict between them; they still support each other and have contributed positively to their country's music scene.

"I’ve done up to 30 albums on my own; he has done the same. So in total, we have up to 60 albums, in different genres. We have done good for the country," he told MzGee, the host of the show.

"There is no beef between us. You can even call him and he will verify what I said. I haven't offended him, he hasn’t offended me either, we are still in touch with each other," he added.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba have together as Lumba Brothers as well as individually made great songs over the years and patrons are sure to be treated to nonstop quality music.

Some of the songs that thrilled music lovers are Yenka Ntam, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, Nko Gya Me and Odo Fakye.

As a solo act, Nana Acheampong is known for songs such as Casanova, It’s 2 Late, Wara Beba, San Behwe Wo Ma, Obi Dom Bie, Odo Kooye Akye and Gyae Su.

Daddy Lumba, on the other hand, has songs such as Theresa, Sika Asem, Mensei Da, Adaka Tea, Hye Woho Den, Enko Den, Se Sumye Kasa A, Wo Ho Kyere, Odofo Pa Ama Ntem, Anadwo Yi Dei, and Opono Hini Me.

Watch the video here

Credit: Ghanaweb