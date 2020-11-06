11 minutes ago

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has accused President Akufo-Addo and his appointees of using the free Senior High School policy to steal from Ghanaians.



The party’s vice presidential candidate, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw at a press conference on Thursday suggested the government and its appointees are milking the state through the policy.

"Ordinarily, no one will object or speak against the Free SHS policy. However, we are distressed and it is awfully disheartening that the Free SHS policy is being used as camouflage to cajole the masses, while a small group of people continue to steal from the blind side of Ghanaians. Why must everything start and end with Free SHS when the real issues are not tackled? Why must citizens be given only three years of Free SHS, while the families and friends of this NPP government enjoy in perpetuity?"

He is also claiming that the policy has been used to borrow more with nothing show for it.

Free SHS cannot be used as the conduit to borrow billions of cedis with nothing to show for it.

"We cannot be fooled further by any Free SHS promise. We are convinced that Change Is Coming on once again, and soon, the scales will drop off the eyes of the voting populace as they offer the President, who by all intents and purposes is in concert with Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta to engage in State capture, a one-term befitting retirement," he added.

He was addressing the media on the risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

Source: rainbowradioonline