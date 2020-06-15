4 hours ago

Controversial millionaire and self-acclaimed human rights activists, Ibrah One has branded former President J.J Rawlings as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s puppet.

According to Ibrah, the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is influential in politics and vocal on national issues has been influenced by money by President Akufo-Addo.

He made this statement via his Snapchat account – just a day after predicting that Nana Addo cannot retain the presidential seat through the same medium.

“JJ Rawlings has now become like a TV. Nana Addo controls him like he owns him,” he said. “Money indeed the root of all evil. There’s nothing that money can’t do.”

Source: pulse.com.gh