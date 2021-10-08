6 hours ago

The Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the political class to allow the newly sworn-in Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare a free space to work without interference.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo must make that commitment to the IGP and his team.

He insisted that should that be done, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will take policing in the country to the next level.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021, sworn in Dr. Dampare as the substantive IGP.

Prior to that, Dr. Dampare was acting in that capacity for the last two months, having been promoted from his previous role as the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Agalga insisted that the choice of Dampare as the new IGP will yield no gains when he is not well resourced and allowed the room to operate.

He added that he must also be emboldened to take on anyone who offends the law, regardless of his status.

“I think that the president himself must commit not to interfere in the work of Dr. Akuffo Dampare so that regardless of whoever you are notwithstanding your political colour, you will be dealt with should you fall foul of the law regardless of your status.”

“So if the president will make that commitment and also ensure that the IGP is well resourced to execute his mandate, I am hopeful that policing in this country can be taken to the next level.”

President @NAkufoAddo has sworn in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP.

