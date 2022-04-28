1 hour ago

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is set to address the nation later today, [Thursday] April 28, 2022, on the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the referendum that led to the approval of the 1992 constitution.

The address will take place at 5:00 pm via GTV.

Taking to his tweeter handle, the President officially announced his address, inviting all to GTV and his social media platforms.

“I will be addressing the nation on the 30th anniversary of the referendum approving the 1992 Constitution. Watch it live on all my handles(@NAkufoAddo), GTV, and all major news networks.”

On this day, April 28, 1992, the country went to the polls to vote for democracy after the Late president Jerry John Rawlings came into power through a coup in 1981. The results came out that the majority of the citizens wanted democracy, hence they voted in favor.

The results were; 3,408,119 for the motion, and 272,855 against the motion, representing 92.59% and 7.41% respectively.