2 hours ago

Dr. Lawrence writes:

I heard in the news that Nana Akufo-Addo through his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta has set up a bipartisan committee to investigate why the cedi is depreciating so fast. Did Dr. Bawumiah approve this committee or was he by-passed? So what is his role in the government now?

With the formation of this committee, has Dr. Bawumiah acknowledged that the fundamentals of the economy is weak or he is still standing by his warped logic that in their regime, the depreciating currency does not mean the fundamentals of the economy is weak. Has Nana Addo also acknowledged that the fall of the cedi is due to his bad leadership?

With 125 Ministers, over 1000 presidential staffers, a strong economic team led by Dr. Bawumiah, this government still needs a committee to look into why the cedi is depreciating? They are not even talking about the economy as a whole. Have they not been in government for over three years? When did they realize that the cedi is depreciating so fast? Didn’t they tell us that they have the men and that the cedi was arrested and the key handed over to the IGP? Was Dr. Bawumiah lying to us when he was bluffing? What at all is right with this government?

With the formation of this committee, what would Bank of Ghana, the economic team and the Ministry of Finance staff be doing? So we wasted the tax payers money on them for nothing? Just look at the mess they’ve created in the banking sector?

Fellow Ghanaians, I personally told you in 2016 that Nana Akufo-Addo was not born to be a leader. Events after January 7, 2017 have vindicated me. Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumiah were sold to us in a package of lies and they continue to lie. You watch, the cedi committee will meet anywhere in Ghana but they will come and tell us that they didn’t go to Senchi. They will seek advice from the World Bank but they will come and tell us that unlike the NDC, they didn’t go to the IMF. They will then come and explain to you that the World Bank and IMF are not the same. If for three solid years, they were not been able to fix the cedi, do you think they can fix the economy if you give them another four years? Don’t quickly forget about 2016. Don’t allow yourself to be deceived again.

Dr. Lawrence Appiah is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.