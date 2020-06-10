18 minutes ago

Portions of railway line from Achimota-Abofo section of the Accra-Nsawam line been washed off its tracks by the floodwaters few months after construction.

The rails, which wererecently laid by the Ghana Railway Company Limited could not survive the the rainstorm that occurred in parts of Accra in the late hours of Monday, June 9, 2020, according to Ghanaweb report.

In a bid to revive its operations, the Ghana Railway Company Limited have in the last year embarked on a campaign which has seen the company lay new tracks on the Accra-Nsawam lines and other routes.

But following the rainstorm and its resulting floods in several parts of the capital, has resulted in the rail line getting carried away from its original position to a nearby location.

The situation has caused the public to ask questions over the quality of work done by the company after a huge sums money was invested into the project which is target to create employment for thousands of Ghanaians.

Accoring to GhanaWeb, as at Tuesday morning when engineers of the GRCL were back on site working to revert the situation to put the tracks back in its original position.

As usual of the rainy season, major parts of the capital city was flooded after Monday night’s rainstorm. Some of the worst affected areas included Achimota, Adabraka, Dome, and Avenor.

When the GhanaWeb’s Flood Watch team visited Avenor this morning, an unidentified body had been washed up by the flood waters at the articulator station with the police yet to report to the scene.