2 hours ago

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has said that he doubts that the President will be able to fulfill the promise of building 88 district hospitals in a year.

In his eighth address to the nation on the government’s fight against the Coronavirus, the President announced that the construction of hospitals in some eighty-eight (88) districts across the country will soon begin.

However, A Plus, in an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, opined that this promise could not be fulfilled within a year. He added that Ghanaians will definitely defend him when this is not realized.

“Followers of the political parties are the worst. They will defend what cannot be defended. Many will share on social media that Nana Addo has done well because he completed some within a year. How can you build 88 hospitals in a year? When Nana Addo admitted that we had no hospitals in the districts, people applauded him because he admitted that there was a problem. But when he said he was going to build these hospitals, people tagged him as king promise”, he said.

He was of the view that even though the President may have good intentions for the country, some of the people who work with him are undermining his efforts.