The partial lock down that is in its third week has had an adverse effect on most persons in the informal sector who literally survive from hand to mouth.

Greater Accra Region, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa have all been placed under partial lock down in a bid to stop the spread the coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to alleviate the suffering of the masses Nana Adu Poku Asantefohene of Cicinnati Ohio and President of Asanteman Council of North America,Owner of Cedar Village Football Club) has gone to the aid of the less privilege.

Nana Adu Poku popularly known as Mr. Osei Yaw Manu together with his wife Maame Anokyewaa has donated bags of rice to vulnerable the in the Aboaso Community in the Kwabre East District.

The items were presented to the needy by Nana Dabo(Nkonwahene) and Nana Asante (Twafohene) on behalf of the donors who are domiciled in the USA.

The Chief and Elders of Aboaso thanked Nana Adu Poku and his family for their kind gesture and pleaded with other well endowed persons from Aboaso to emulate Nana Adu Poku's benevolence.