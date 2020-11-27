2 hours ago

The minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has accused the ruling NPP government of planning to recruit over a thousand unprofessional police officers ahead of the December polls.

He says the government together with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is set to unleash mayhem on Ghanaians.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament made these wild allegations during a community engagement with the people of Wulensi in the Northern Region.

Haruna Iddrisu alleged that the government wants to “unleash them to terrorise Ghanaians.”

According to the minority leader the President and the IGP are about to commission some 1,800 Police Officers who have not undergone the right training in time for the elections.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and the Inspector General Police are planning to commission 1,800 police officers tomorrow who have not been properly trained and who have been trained below the minimum requirement of six months intensive training.”

Mr. Idrissu also said the recruitment was not advertised by the police administration.

“Where did he get them from because they will be paid from public resources?” he added.