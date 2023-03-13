2 hours ago

Felicity Ama Agyemang, also known as Nana Ama McBrown, has joined the Onua Group, a subsidiary of the Media General Group Limited.

The versatile Ghanaian actress, TV presenter and a music writer has gained years of experience in the showbiz industry.

She rose to prominence for her role in the television series, Tentacles, before her mainstream success following her role in the Kumawood movie ‘Asoreba’ and ‘Kumasi Yɔnkoɔ.

She joined UTV and hosted United Showbiz before until her latest move to the Onua Group of the Media General family.

Before her arrival to the company’s premises Monday morning, on-air persons and some staff of Onua waited at the forecourt of Media General in t-shirts with inscription “Welcome to Onua TV, Nana Ama McBrown.”

With Captain Smart leading the team, Nana Ama was introduced to the those who welcomed her before she was ushered into her office.

Nana Ama will be handling talkshows and other current affairs shows at Onua.