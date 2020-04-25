56 minutes ago

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has denied claims she is the lady in the trending video giving ex President John Dramni Mahama knocks on the head on TV while Mahama was engaging his digital followers on COVID-19.

In the video. a lady is seen giving John Dramani Mahama some knocks on his head while raining some unprintable words against the former President.

The lady was heard speaking 'Twi' and her words are transcribed to mean “leave our television for us so that we can watch our programme. You like blabbing about everything. Look at his face, this is not about elections so leave our TVs for us so we can continue to watch our programme,” the lady is heard saying while unleashing some venomic knocks on the head of John Mahama on the television.