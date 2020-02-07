59 minutes ago

On Tuesday there was a 'clamor' in Germany and for Nana Ampomah that might have meant a new start at Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The attacker who delivered 4 million euros to Waasland-Beveren last summer scored his second goal for his new employer after a difficult start.

Well, difficult ... In his first game for Fortuna, it was immediately clear for the 24-year-old Ghanaian.

Even before the Bundesliga started, he scored in the 1-1 draw against FC 08 Villingen.

Düsseldorf eventually played further, but a few minutes after his goal, Ampomah had to leave the field injured. Relegation has since been scaring Fortuna and because of that injury to the adductors, he missed the first days of the Bundesliga.

Once he recovered, he started from the bench five times and started in four games.

Just like the entire team, Ampomah is having a difficult time. They still feel the departure of Benito Raman and Dodi Lukebakio among others at the club.

Düsseldorf is currently in penultimate position and Ampomah’s first goal in the German football league is still waiting.

He was decisive in last Tuesday's cup match. He opened the score against visiting Kaiserslautern in the 1/8 final of the DFB Pokal and gave the assist for the 2-3.

It even became 2-5, so the club is on two rounds of the final.

The attacker himself may have left for a longer period after this good performance. A good Ampomah can be able to make the difference between staying put in the Bundesliga and relegation.