1 hour ago

Ghanain international Nana Ampomah is to return to Belgiun League to join Club Brug of just six months after joining for German side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ampomah moved from Waasland-Beveren to join the German side in June 2019 and has made only three appearances for them.

But a report by Voetbal124 says the Black Star striker is on his way back to the Belgiun League where his welcome Bruges looks certain.

"Club Brugge is also working on the arrival of Nana Ampomah," Voetbal124 said.

"The former Waasland-Beveren player cannot continue at Dusseldorf and would now move to Club".

Fortuna Düsseldorf signed Nana Ampomah as a replacement for one of their heroes of 2018/19 season, Dodi Lukebakio.

Ampomah began his career in the youth teams of Prisco Minis in his homeland of Ghana before brief stints at Santos Academy and Bravo Bravo prior to his move to Belgium in 2016 with KV Malines.

That same year the then 20-year-old joined Belgian first-division outfit Waasland-Beveren, where has has since made 88 senior appearances.

His move to Bruge will be a put in a pole position to win a league title as the team is currently leading the Belgiun league with 52 points after 21 matches.

The 24-year-old has been capped four times by Black Stars.