2 hours ago

Life in the German Bundesliga has been very tough for Nana Opoku Ampomah since his decision to leave his old stomping grounds in Belgium.

But his talents has never been in doubt as Silkeborg IF defender Milan Massop has been singing the praises of the Ghanaian winger as the most talented player he has ever played with.

The Dutchman was a teammate of the now Fortuna Dusseldorf winger when they both played in Belgium for Waasland Beveren.

Despite his struggles in the German Bundesiga Massop has a lot of believe in the talents of Nana Ampomah to rise to the top.

"In terms of talent, the best player I have played alongside is Nana Ampomah from Ghana and currently plays for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Bundesliga," Massop told World Football Index (WFI).

"Ampomah and I played together in Belgium for Beveren. He is unbelievably talented and has all what it takes to get to the top of world football."

A lot was expected of Nana Ampomah when he joined the Bundesliga new boys last summer but has struggle and has made just 12 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf failing to score or make an assist.